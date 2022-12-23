Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.80.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 33,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY opened at 1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 1.28 and a 52 week high of 8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.89.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.07. The firm had revenue of 183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

