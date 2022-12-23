OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $143.09 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $143.09 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

