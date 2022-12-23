OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

OABI stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,838,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,576.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 482,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,038.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

