OmniaVerse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $278,860.96 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $278,860.96 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $897.89 or 0.05325977 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00498885 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.29 or 0.29559202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

