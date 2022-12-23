Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMC. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

