OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $51.53 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

