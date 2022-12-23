One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 4.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,628,000 after buying an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after buying an additional 2,433,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,694,000 after buying an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,328,000 after purchasing an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

