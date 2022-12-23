One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

