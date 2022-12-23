OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.22. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

