Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.86. 20,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Opsens Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$202.52 million and a P/E ratio of -31.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.
