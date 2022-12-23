Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.86. 20,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 114,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$202.52 million and a P/E ratio of -31.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

