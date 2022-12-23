OriginTrail Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and approximately $946,735.40 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

