Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 41,437 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland's alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $143,600.00.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 258,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.