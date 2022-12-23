Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $63,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

STLD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.23. 8,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

