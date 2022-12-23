Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $122.70 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nucor worth $122,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 7,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.