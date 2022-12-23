Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $155.05 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,181,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,581 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $155,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.57. 53,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

