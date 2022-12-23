Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Ballast Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,320 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

