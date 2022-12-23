Paradiem LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

