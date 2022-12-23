Paradiem LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.