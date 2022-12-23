Paradiem LLC Increases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.32% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $75,356.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

