Paradiem LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $208.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average is $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

