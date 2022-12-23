Paradiem LLC Invests $2 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Synopsys by 60.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $321.72 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.54.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.