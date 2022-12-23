Paradiem LLC Invests $2 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Synopsys by 60.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys stock opened at $321.72 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.54.
Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.