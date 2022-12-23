Paradiem LLC Purchases 4,804 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

