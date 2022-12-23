Paradiem LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $246.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

