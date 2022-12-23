Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of PLC opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.01. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Park Lawn

PLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at C$502,848.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.