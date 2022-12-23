Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Shares of PLC opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$879.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.01. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Park Lawn
In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at C$502,848.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Stories
