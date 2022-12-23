PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 4.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 22,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,997,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

PBF Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

