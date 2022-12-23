PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading 3.9% Higher

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $65.05. 4,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 986,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,870,736. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 34.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,790,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

