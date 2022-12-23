PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Buys 400 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $13,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,229.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

PhenixFIN stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 243.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of PhenixFIN worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

