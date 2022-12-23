Piper Sandler Trims Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price to $28.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $712.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 197.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 248,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 169,315 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

