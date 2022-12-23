PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $284,239.57 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

