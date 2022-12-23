PLC Ultima Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.38 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for about $1,134.84 or 0.06736563 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $687.34 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $853.07 or 0.05064169 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.13 or 0.29569992 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

