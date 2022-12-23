PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $42.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 11.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.59% of Wynn Resorts worth $42,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

