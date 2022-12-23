Polianta Ltd Buys 1,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up about 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.82. 2,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

