Polianta Ltd Makes New $560,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,996. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

