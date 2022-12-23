Polianta Ltd Makes New $667,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Lincoln National accounts for approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

