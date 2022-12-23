Polygon (MATIC) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Polygon has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and approximately $177.32 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polygon has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004750 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $858.58 or 0.05096431 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499532 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.20 or 0.29597489 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
