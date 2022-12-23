Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $146.55 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $146.55 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00390090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15920968 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,013,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

