Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Cap of $146.55 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $146.55 million and $2.70 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00390090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018146 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15920968 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,013,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

