PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPL by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

