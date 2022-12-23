Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $413.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 18.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 764.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.