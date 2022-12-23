Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.24). 84,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 302,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.23).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Miton Group

About Premier Miton Group

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($52,842.57). In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($52,842.57). Also, insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.21), for a total value of £15,001 ($18,222.79).

(Get Rating)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.