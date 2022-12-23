Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.24). 84,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 302,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.23).
Premier Miton Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00.
Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Miton Group
About Premier Miton Group
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
