Presearch (PRE) Market Capitalization Tops $14.06 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Presearch has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $53,247.87 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Presearch alerts:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

