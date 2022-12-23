Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 421.50 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

