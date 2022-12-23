Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

