Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

