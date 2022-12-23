Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $10,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

