ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Critical Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oceaneering International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oceaneering International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

This table compares ProFrac and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Oceaneering International -1.80% 6.05% 1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Oceaneering International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.33 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Oceaneering International $1.87 billion 0.86 -$49.31 million ($0.36) -44.31

ProFrac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International.

Summary

ProFrac beats Oceaneering International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicle technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company's Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company's Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

