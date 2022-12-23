ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 9,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,774,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

