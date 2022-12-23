ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BIB opened at $60.14 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

