ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,621 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $58,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

