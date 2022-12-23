ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 3.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $46.49 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

